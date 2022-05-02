news, education,

School communities have rallied behind teachers and principals as they prepare for the NSW teachers strike tomorrow, according to Albury Teachers Association president Craig Jory. Mr Jory said the community had been supportive of teachers, as parents were aware staffing shortages often meant combined classes, where teachers were forced to work outside their areas of expertise, and less extra curricular activities for students. He said the "teacher shortage crisis" had been known for seven years, and was not driven by the pandemic. "It's really biting the community, not just teachers themselves," Mr Jory said. At least one Border school will be closed as teachers prepare to strike over staff shortages and pay. Of about 20 NSW schools on the Border, many schools were yet to make a public call on whether classes could run. Striking teachers will meet at Albury's Commercial Club, followed by a march to QEII Square. A live broadcast headed by the NSW Teachers Federation in Sydney will be broadcast in Albury and Wagga to update members on the progress of negotiations with the state government. IN OTHER NEWS: An inquiry found the two main drivers for staff shortages were uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workload. The findings were part of the Gallop report, which was produced by a panel led by former WA Premier and Education Minister Dr Geoff Gallop, to investigate how the roles of teachers and principals had changed since 2004. The independent inquiry was commissioned by the NSW Teachers Federation in early 2020. "There's been no change in the amount of face-to-face time that high school teachers spend in the classroom since the 1950s, even though the demands of the job, and requirements of the job, have increased exponentially," Mr Jory said. The federation's country organiser for the Riverina, Jack O'Brien, said industrial action was "regrettable", but that they had "tried everything available to communicate the problem". NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters yesterday that the NSW Teachers Federation had not consulted the government before it made the decision to strike. Mr Perrottet said he would address industrial disputes that involved teachers and other public sector employees at the upcoming state budget announcement in June.

