community, Bright Autumn Festival, Gala day parade, Olympics, Al Findlay

A tribute to a community stalwart featured as Bright Autumn Festival celebrated its return after two COVID-cancelled years. Saturday's gala day parade honoured the late Al Findlay, "who had led the parade as the town crier for as long as anyone can remember". "Al believed that young people would change the world and went out of his way to make people smile," the festival said. "A true advocate of young people and community. "This was the first festival since his passing and we believe he was responsible for the absolutely beautiful weather." Festival president Brendan Holland said the early forecast had been for heavy rain, and "it poured" early Saturday morning. "It was still wet at 6am, and then 7.30am or so there was blue sky and sunshine," he said. "So it ended up being a mostly blue sky, sunshine, autumn day." About 22 floats and marching bands joined the Olympic-themed parade, which was livestreamed for the first time. IN OTHER NEWS: Porepunkah Primary School won most outstanding entry incorporating the theme while other categories included best float - IDance, best school/youth group - Bright P12, best community group - Lions Club, best commercial - Stadelmanns and most humorous - Bright Croquet Club. "It's just good to be back," Mr Holland said. "It's not easy getting things back up and running (after COVID) and in some ways you felt like you were starting back from square one whereas normally you've got the build-on from previous years. "So I think just getting it back on the calendar, getting people aware of it again is a really positive step forward for 2023 and onwards." While crowd numbers could be hard to gauge, "all the accommodation providers said they were full" over the gala weekend. Other highlights of the 10-day festival included the Wandiligong Nut Festival, open gardens, historical tours, Bright's Got Talent, exhibitions and markets. "The range of activities that are available in the area, I think it does showcase that," Mr Holland said. "And look, the autumn colours, they've come late this year but they're looking really good now, it's just a nice region to be in at this time of year." The committee is still to conduct its review but the president said logistics such as this year's change of location for the markets would be assessed. "We just want to make it as good an experience for visitors as we can," he said. Mr Holland thanked all the festival sponsors and community groups who took part in the long-running event, first held in 1962. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/cff98e95-df8c-4381-ab23-8a6bbdf72c3f.JPG/r0_171_2507_1587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg