A man accused of using a chainsaw to tear into a door while a woman and her children were inside has again been arrested after allegedly headbutting his sister and punching her with keys. The man, who can't be named, lost his Wodonga rental property in a suspected arson incident on April 1, with detectives still investigating that matter. As a result, he was forced to move back in with his mother and sister on O'Donnell Avenue in Myrtleford. The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday heard the man's sister was going to take him out to chop firewood on Sunday but he asked her to get cigarettes first. He allegedly became "really aggressive" when she told him to wait and slapped her to the ground, headbutted her, pushed her into a tree while holding her throat, and punched her with keys. The court heard the woman was terrified of what he would do next and took him to the shops. He allegedly made multiple threats, including killing her, and said he would stab her if she contacted police. "Come back and sort your problems out instead of running and hiding behind the dog coppers," he said in a text message. The man was wearing a white forensic suit and rubber gloves given to him after the Wodonga arson when police arrived. "It was quite odd behaviour," Senior Constable Melinda Stewart said. The man was already on bail after allegedly attending a Myrtleford home on April 16 to try to locate a woman. When he was told by a mother that she wasn't there, he allegedly returned with a chainsaw and cut significant holes in the door frame as the woman and her three terrified children were inside. He was arrested a week later and made a largely no comment interview, but said it wasn't him and he didn't own a chainsaw. A search found two chainsaws belonging to his sister at her home. Police opposed the man's release on bail. "He's had quite a few matters involving assaults against women," Senior Constable Stewart said. During an incident in 2020, the man pushed over his mum, pulled her hair and fled naked into a stranger's house a kilometre away and assaulted them. The court heard his mother had given him second chances but didn't want him at her home any more. Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client denies involvement in the chainsaw incident and said the man instructed he had been attacked by his sister in Sunday's matter. Magistrate Ian Watkins said there were several red flags in the case. He refused the man's bid for release on bail. The man will return to court on June 3, with discussions to be held before the case returns.

