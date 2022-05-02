sport, australian-rules-football,

Former Richmond star Alex Rance is extending his academy to offer the region's up-and-coming footballers a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. The Academy Athlete identifies a player's abilities through testing sessions and improves performances through gym, track and skill programs. Created by Rance and Essendon VFL strength and conditioning coach Jake Giannakis, it's already been used by the Murray Bushrangers and Yarrawonga Pigeons. ALSO IN SPORT "We designed the testing protocol to provide athletes with a clearer picture of what their strengths and weaknesses are from a gym, track and skill perspective," Rance said. "There is nothing more frustrating than having a goal but not knowing where to start. "Following a testing session, each athlete will receive a detailed personal report. "Once that start point is established, our programs can provide the pathways to improvement and success."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/e4773cdc-0c5f-4e0b-9f82-ebef0f981fec.jpg/r0_141_3888_2338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg