Michael Blomeley will call time on his proud and decorated Jindera career at the end of the season. Blomeley played his 200th game for the Bulldogs on Saturday and was then made a life member of the club. Aside from short spells with Wodonga Raiders and Caloundra, the 33-year-old has called Jindera home for his whole career and is travelling from Melbourne to play for them this season. "I always wanted to come back and play for Jindera," Blomeley said. "I just love the place and all the people I've met there. It's a great place to be. "This will be my last year. "I wanted to finish up there this year, that was the main driving force of coming back this year." There was symmetry about Blomeley's milestone, which came against Lockhart, the club he faced on his senior debut as a 15-year-old. "I played thirds and seconds that day," he recalled. "Then I got the call-up at half-time in the twos to play seniors as well. "It was a big day and I was knackered by the end of it but we were very short in the seniors in those days. "The club's come a long way since then, it's like night and day." Jindera went from cellar-dwellers to league heavyweights, winning the premiership in 2008 and 2011. "To feel like we were part of turning a club around from finishing on the bottom every year to contesting grand finals was really exciting," Blomeley said. "To see how much it meant to the people who'd been there for decades, when we won our first flag in 33 years, it was such a good feeling. "We were pretty young at the time so we thought that's how senior footy went, that you won a flag every few years. We haven't won one since but the club hasn't taken a backward step. "'Willo' (current coach Andrew Wilson) is a great operator, you wouldn't find a person who would say a bad word about him. "The boys love him and there's a real buzz because there's a big group of young guys who have got some real talent and they're great kids too, so if I can stick around and get a game with them, they've got a lot of potential and I think they can go a long way - if not this year, in the next two or three. ALSO IN SPORT: "They've got much more talent, a few of them, than I've ever had so I think we can pinch a few big games later in the year." Blomeley admitted being the centre of attention on Saturday was "a bit much" but at the same time is hugely proud of the recognition. "I knew you got life membership for 200 games but I didn't think I'd get it on Saturday," he said. "It's been my second home since I was 12 so that was pretty emotional. "It's 21 years since I first walked in there and not many have done it (played 200 games) so it means a lot."

