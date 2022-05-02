news, local-news,

A $5 million specialist hub in Wodonga to help military veterans adjust to civilian life should open in September. A former office in High Street opposite Woodland Grove is becoming The Tim Fischer AC Veteran and Family Wellbeing Centre The Victorian RSL bought the property last year and Joss Construction is undertaking the refurbishment. A dirt turning with Mr Fischer's widow Judy Brewer, RSL president Rob Webster, Indi MP Helen Haines and Hume Veterans Information Centre chairman Wayne Taylor was held at the rear of the building yesterday to mark work progressing. It was the first time Ms Brewer had seen the centre and she said Mr Fischer, who was conscripted to serve in the Vietnam War, would feel very honoured by the naming. "He always thought his service was insignificant compared to so many of his mates," Ms Brewer said. "He was a young bloke working in transport/logistics preparing sites to land helicopters, he didn't see that was as much as what others were giving but everyone played their part." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Brewer said in that context it was "incredible" to have Mr Fischer's name on the hub and she hopes it means those "who think they are insignificant realise that they are significant". The centre will have six consultation rooms which will allow former service personnel to seek counselling and help with rehabilitation, compensation and assistance from organisations such as Soldier On. It will be the fifth of its type in Victoria and the largest in the state. The 23 volunteers who currently provide help to ex-soldiers and others at the Hume Veterans' centre in Melbourne Road, Wodonga, will transfer to the High Street site. They will be joined by three paid staff from the RSL. Mr Webster said the venture was about ensuring support could be easily found. "We're not going to try to be everything to everybody but we will try to find a direction for wellbeing along the way," Mr Webster said. The commandant of Bandiana's Army Logistic Training Centre, Colonel Clare Kellaway, said the service had been needed for many years and it was great to see it being realised. She said it would allow veterans to have "meaningful and purposeful lives". "The conversations that will be had in that building will save people's lives," Colonel Kellaway said. Dr Haines said she was "incredibly proud that we're at this point in developing this incredible Tim Fischer centre and I can't wait to see us all get to work in that new centre". The Commonwealth provided $5 million to fund the hub which was set for the TAFESpace at one stage.

