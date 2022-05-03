news, court-and-crime,

A man who smoked as he knocked off a hot water system from a construction site was later linked back to the offence by DNA left on the cigarette butt. Thomas Henare targeted a Wangaratta home on Joyce Way last year. He attended the construction site on August 19 or 20 and used tools to remove the hot water system from a wall. The Wangaratta Magistrates Court yesterday heard he took the item to an undisclosed location and swapped it for drugs. Forensic police officers attended the job site. They took the cigarette butt as they processed the crime scene for evidence. Henare was linked to the offending after testing detected his DNA on the butt, and was arrested on November 29. "Bad timing," he said when asked to explain his offending. "I got it for drugs." Henare was also involved in two thefts at Wangaratta's post office. He targeted the Australia Post site for $57 worth of Mickey Mouse themed items, including a soft toy, china cup and pen on one occasion, and took a Mickey Mouse tote bag and Disney story book on January 12. The items had been stuffed into his pants and shirt and were later swapped for cash. IN OTHER NEWS: He told police in February he'd "had a bit of s--- going on". Lawyer Geoff Clancy said Henare had an intellectual disability and drug issues. Henare had lived in Frankston and moved to Wangaratta, and now lives on Rattray Avenue, a short distance from the home construction site. Mr Clancy asked for a fine for the offending, but magistrate Ian Watkins said a corrections order was more appropriate. "The hot water service elevates it," he said. "If he chooses to shift to this area, he's entitled to do that. "But if he can't behave himself, he could choose to shift away. "He might have that decision made for him." Restitution is sought for the stolen property. Henare will be assessed for an order and return to court on June 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/95f1144f-52a5-4a11-a4da-696bdeb455ac.jpg/r10_285_4490_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg