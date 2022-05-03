news, court-and-crime,

A funeral for a young friend has had a sequel in Albury Local Court with two mourners - a brother and sister- facing charges. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told on Monday that both Hayli Paula Garner, who turned 22 a week ago, and sibling Khai Izak Garner, 23, were extremely drunk. Khai Garner faced a single charge of resist police over the incident that erupted in East Albury in the early evening of January 6. IN OTHER NEWS: But because he had a criminal record, he was handed a conviction to go with his $460 fine. Ms McLaughlin did not convict the woman, placing her on a six-month conditional release order. The siblings - from Moama, though the brother has since moved to Bendigo - both pleaded guilty. The court heard that Hayli Garner's offending was the most serious, with the young pregnant mother admitting to charges of resist police, using offensive weapon in a public place and continue intoxicated behaviour after receiving a move-on notification. MORE COURT STORIES "The genesis of this matter was a funeral that had been held for a very close friend earlier that day," defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said. Mr Hemsley said after a friend of the siblings smashed a glass and stormed off, they followed her to make sure she was OK. "It ended very badly," he said, referring to how the Garners then behaved. "She admits she didn't accede to the move-on (direction)." Mr Hemsley said the woman indicated to police on the night that she was not going to move on without her brother. Neither sibling had drunk alcohol since the incident, when Hayli Garner repeatedly resisted while swearing offensively at police. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/71a87cca-71dc-41c3-a377-1fcdc527619a.jpg/r4_286_2045_1439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg