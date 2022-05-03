news, court-and-crime,

A Corowa man has begun legal proceedings to reverse a guilty plea entered over an alleged savage attack on his partner. Daryl John Kelly entered the plea in Albury Local Court, via a video link to the police cells, soon after his arrest in early March. But Kelly no longer wants to proceed down that path. Defence lawyer Dane Keenes recently indicated to magistrate Tony Murray that his client wished to traverse his guilty plea. IN OTHER NEWS: Kelly, 47, was in court last week, supported by family members, for the matter. At the time, Mr Murray continued bail for Kelly, with a hearing of the traversal bid set down for June 16. A plea traversal involves seeking the court's permission to change a plea to not guilty, as allowed for under Section 207 of the NSW Criminal Procedure Act 1986. The court can consider such factors as whether the plea of guilty was not actually a true admission of guilt with regard to the alleged crime, or perhaps the accused was not aware of the allegations on which he was being prosecuted. Kelly's matter returned to court on Monday, before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, for a bail application variation. Bail granted by the court in March included a condition that meant Kelly would have to live in Albury, as he was banned from entering Corowa. Kelly is seeking to have that condition removed or varied. He was charged with domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault in the wake of the alleged incident from not long before midnight on Sunday, March 6. Kelly has been accused of repeatedly punching the victim to the face, soon after allegedly grabbing her by the head and shoving her face into a hallway wall. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

