Police confirm second death in two car crash north of Mulwala
Police have confirmed a second death following a crash north of Mulwala.
A Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan and a white Mitsubishi ASX collided.
An 82-year-old man in the Mitsubishi died at the scene and a 79-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
Police on Monday confirmed that the woman had died on Thursday last week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A man in the Mitsubishi was also hospitalised but has since been released.
The male driver and female passenger of the LandCruiser were uninjured.
No charges have been laid.
A report will be prepared for the the coroner.
