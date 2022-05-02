Police confirm second death in two car crash north of Mulwala

news, court-and-crime,

Police have confirmed a second death following a crash north of Mulwala. Emergency services were called to the Riverina Highway at Rennie about 9.30am on April 21. A Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan and a white Mitsubishi ASX collided. An 82-year-old man in the Mitsubishi died at the scene and a 79-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Police on Monday confirmed that the woman had died on Thursday last week. IN OTHER NEWS: A man in the Mitsubishi was also hospitalised but has since been released. The male driver and female passenger of the LandCruiser were uninjured. No charges have been laid. A report will be prepared for the the coroner.

