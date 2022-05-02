sport, local-sport, wagga town plate, shelby sixtysix, front page

Group one winner Shelby Sixtysix has been handed 62 kilograms by the handicappers for Thursday's Wagga Town Plate. Goulburn trainer Danny Williams had been expecting to receive a maximum of 61kgs for the $200,000 feature. Shelby Sixtysix is also entered for the $200,000 Takeover Target Stakes at Gosford on Saturday, as are another five of the 44 nominations for Wagga. Track conditions will play a big part in the decision with Gosford currently a Heavy 9 while Murrumbidgee Turf Club is rated a Soft 6 with no more rain forecast for the remainder of the week. Bjorn Baker's Prime Candidate is next in the weights with 61kgs while Southern Districts hopeful Front Page (54.5kg) and Another One (54kg) are already well within the field limit ahead of acceptances on Tuesday morning. ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile Anthony and Sam Freedman's Warning has been given the top weight of 60.5kgs for the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup on Friday. Annabel Neasham's Irish import Numerian has 60kgs while Mark Newnham's Spirit Ridge is the next best with 59kg. Ten of the horses nominated for the Cup are also entered for the $250,000 Gosford Gold Cup on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/391be93f-9174-4b71-b16e-46ce178b55d9.jpg/r12_102_2975_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg