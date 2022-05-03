sport, australian-rules-football,

Cheer, cheer, the red and the white. The words of the club song reverberate around the room as Chiltern's players roar with delight in the aftermath of their three-point win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek. On the club's sponsors day, with a large crowd and fine weather, it feels like victory against one of the league's top sides has capped off a near-perfect occasion for the Swans. They are among most people's favourites for the premiership this season and the passion from coach Luke Brookes in his post-match address tells you exactly how important this result is in the bigger picture. But you only need to rewind the clock four years to see how far Chiltern have come. Only one side won fewer matches than the Swans in 2018, with Brookes new in the role. "We weren't in a great spot, numbers-wise or culture-wise," he said. "My biggest thing, as a local bloke, was to get as many local blokes back as we could and make it a good family club where people wanted to come. "The first couple of years were a battle. I think we won four games the first year, but socially and culturally it was a good change. "Functions were good, people getting involved and that transferred to the next year, winning 15 games. "Now we're a genuine contender. "You see the players walk in and they're proud to put their Chiltern gear on and to be here right now." So what does the culture of Chiltern look like? "It's about good people and good habits," Brookes, who's also a life member, said. "If anyone's mucking up, they get pulled into line pretty quickly around here. We've got some good older players around the club and they don't tolerate dickheads. "It's probably the best I've seen football and netball as one over the years. There's always been a bit of a split - the girls sit here and the boys sit over there - but I can honestly say, in all my time here, which is a long time, this is the best I've seen the club as a whole." Change has been a big word at Chiltern in recent times, with their switch from the Ovens and King League to the Tallangatta & District League in 2003 prompted by the former's dwindling junior competition and the need to retain youngsters for the long-term health of the club. But things also needed to improve internally. "Merging the football and netball was very important," club secretary and netball co-ordinator Melinda Stephens said. "The netballers and footballers were fundraising separately and it got too hard. "For years, netball was a sideshow. "Even when we came to finals, I remember a president, years ago, saying to me on grand final day, 'have we had any girls in finals? and I was like 'we've been playing finals for four weeks and we've got two teams in the grand final!' "That president didn't even know we had netballers in finals but we've actually been more successful in netball than football in finals since we joined the TDNA and TDFL. "I use that a lot. "For quite a few years, I was on the football club committee as well as president of the netball club, so that we could have that mingling start." The merger wasn't met with universal support straight away, however. "I'll be up front, I had reservations about it," president Tom Lappin admitted. "But it's proven to be one of the best things we ever did. The girls who have come onto the football club committee have been absolutely tireless workers and we'd be buggered without them, to be honest. "They're brilliant and they understand football's different to netball. "The football side of things is what comes first in most people's eyes and they're supportive of that. "We therefore try to be supportive of them in what they want and what they need. "We've been fortunate that we've got a very strong committee where everyone gets in and pulls their weight and helps out. "A lot of clubs haven't got that." Lappin, 68, has been involved with the club since he was 15 and has now been on the committee for 15 years. "When we were in the Ovens and King, we had quite a bit of success but we haven't tasted that yet in the Tallangatta League," he said. "We're all hungry for it, so now we've got to make it happen. "It's taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people but the majority of the credit needs to go to Luke Brookes. "He's worked very hard to put the side together that we've got now and from when he first took on a co-coach role with Ricky Whitehead, he's developed and built on it from there and each year we've improved. "A lot of the older players who were at the club and went on to the Ovens and Murray have come back and they want to support us, the likes of Ethan Boxall and Brad Hibberson, and they've been absolutely fantastic for us. We've got an opportunity now but there's quite a few sides you can't discount. "I've got a huge amount of respect for Kiewa, they're a very strong, well-run club and we're trying to get to where they are. "They've been up there for a long period of time and not many clubs are able to achieve that." Improvement on the field has been matched in the canteen, where Jodie and Neville Sorensen are offering a treat for the senses. Fresh pies from the Chiltern Bakery grab the attention initially but it's the ring donuts which really elevate the Swans to the next level. "We've been here since 7am," Jodie said. "Nev picks all the pies up and then we make about 60 bread rolls and two loaves of sandwiches. This is my fourth year running the canteen but before that, I always helped out anyway. "I work down at the IGA so when I finish on a Friday, I whizz around the supermarket getting lettuce and carrots, chickens and drinks, load them up, go home and then cut it all up. "Nev and our three boys come and load up the fridge on Friday night. They'll be 21 this year, triplets. "I suppose it's ingrained in us. "Our parents ran the canteen, Dad was president for quite a few years, my two brothers played and Mum was the treasurer. "I think Chiltern's a great club socially. "One of the boys was saying in the canteen this morning how much he loves it down here. It's his first year so it's great to hear that." It's the families who bleed red and white for Chiltern which continue to act as the club's bedrock. Brookes' wife Lee coaches the A-grade and B-grade netballers, while treasurer Megan also runs the Auskick program. "We're probably here more than we are at home," Lee smiled. "Saturday morning starts at the crack of dawn, Luke gets up here and then we're here for the whole day. We get here when the sun's coming up and we go home when it's dark. "It's training two nights a week and getting kids to training as well. We've got a son in the seniors, one in the under-14s and my daughter plays under-13 netball." It's a similar time commitment for Megan. "My lunch hour on Tuesday consists of banking money," she said. "Wednesday is down here with the Auskick, Thursday is netball training and helping out with meals, Friday is usually picking up floats and Saturday, people are chasing money. I pack up the canteen and count money and that's the week done. "I said to the president the other week, when we brought the Eftpos machine in, this is nearly another job because now you've got Eftpos you've got to find out what was canteen and what was bar, so it is pretty involved. "But I'm lucky I've got lots of support to allow me to do the job." On the face of it, the Swans are thriving, but the club isn't immune to the challenges facing all country clubs in 2022. "We're rebuilding from the bottom up," Lee said. "There's a real gap in our community. Our son's a top-age under-14 footballer but in his team, I think there might only be three or four top-agers and the rest are under-12s. Chad turned nine the year he started under-14s and he's now played more than 70 games. "I said to Luke at the start of the year, when they were hunting that age group, 'you're not going to find it in this area.'" "Back in the day, people used to hang around whereas now, university's a much bigger thing so people go and you just don't have the families here any more," Luke said. BEHIND THE SCENES - IN CASE YOU MISSED THEM: "Even though we're only five minutes from Barnawartha, that's closer to Wodonga so people, instead of driving past to come here, will stop there," Megan added. "Why would you drive past one ground to go to another one?" Chiltern's location is both a curse and a blessing, it seems. "This is probably our first year where we've started to see a gap," Stephens said. "We're fortunate that we get a bit of an overflow from Wodonga. "A lot of our junior girls play representative netball there and they bring a friend down with them. "We've had a couple of girls come out of Wangaratta, we've got two girls who live in Corowa and couple of girls come out from Albury so we can pull from different directions if need be. "But we don't get a lot of junior players stay and go through our senior grades because of work, uni, or they get a boyfriend who plays at a different club. "I think we're in pretty good shape though. "My roles keep me very busy and it is a big responsibility but although I may look cranky a lot of the time, I do enjoy it." Today's game is in total contrast to the previous week, when Chiltern beat a struggling Wahgunyah by 317 points. Swans supporters left donations at the gate and the players were praised for their conduct towards the Lions in their desperate situation. "It's important we all support each other," Lappin said. "I really feel for Wahgunyah. They're trying as hard as they can and (president) Darryl Hore has worked very hard to keep that club together. "It wasn't that many years ago that we were struggling pretty bad and it was only through hard work from people that kept us going. We've slowly built back up to have a reasonably strong influence in the TDFL now. "I'm 100 percent certain that Wahgunyah will get there. We beat them by 50 goals to one but, I tell you what, they never gave in all day. It was an absolute credit to them." Tougher tests lie ahead for the Swans but Luke Brookes and his players are relishing the challenge as a rare opportunity knocks. "I'm still chasing that dream, that senior premiership here at this club," Brookes said. "What else am I going to do? There's no point sitting at home, expecting other people to do it, you've got to get up here and do it. "If people like us aren't doing our bit, who else is? "There's a lot of people that do a lot of stuff, blokes like Tommy, they do a lot of stuff that goes unrewarded, but at least we get to coach and be a part of the action. 