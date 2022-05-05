community,

When it comes to volunteering, there is not much Grace King, 21, has not done. From helping young refugee students with their homework to assisting people in need at Corryong with the Salvos after bushfires ravaged the area, she is committed to helping others. She is also a member of the Lake Hume Coast Guard, and contributes to the local community groups big and small. Her efforts were recognised last year when she was the recipient of Albury-Wodonga Mayoral Volunteer Award. Nominations for Wodonga's 2022 volunteer awards close on Friday, May 6, and can be made via the council website or through a form collected at the Hovell Street customer service centre, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, or the Baranduda or Felltimber community centres. IN OTHER NEWS Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said more people were encouraged to nominate a worthy contributor. "It's really important that we celebrate the selfless work of these community champions through programs such as our volunteer awards," he said. "As we continue our recovery from the challenging times of COVID, we need our volunteers more than ever, so please do nominate your favourite quiet achiever." Miss King said it was important for community volunteers to be acknowledged for the time and effort they spent, as well as to raise awareness and inspire others with their work. "Passion for the causes I volunteer for, to learn new skills, meet new people and gain experience in different industries (are motivations)," she said. Miss King's friend Maddison Wallis submitted a nomination because she admired the sheer amount of voluntary work her friend continued to put in. The two met when they were students at Wodonga's Victory Lutheran College from prep to year 12. "She just does so much volunteering, it's crazy," Miss Wallis said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/d84f3810-86b5-4013-be5f-dc36e64f8800.jpg/r0_832_3712_2929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg