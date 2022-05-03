news, local-news,

Federation Council has scrapped the latest Corowa saleyards redevelopment contract and will revisit it at its May meeting. An extraordinary council meeting was held on Tuesday and councillors voted 6-1 behind closed doors to pause the suggested works, which were set to go over budget. Mayor Pat Bourke was the only councillor in attendance to vote against it. Council resolved to revise the scope of the project to avoid a need for more funding above the project budget and award contracts without the need for a further tender. A need to meet the June 2022 timeline, limited responses to the initial tender, a lack of nearby contractors who didn't submit tenders due to their workload and challenges in sourcing materials and trade contractors were factors in the decision. Councillor Bourke said all tenders received exceeded the allocated project budget to deliver the designed public administration building. "It is a difficult time for the construction industry at the moment with huge rises in material costs that affect projects such as ours that were costed prior to rising material costs," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Council will go back to the market to assess options to proceed with delivering a public administration building that will best meet the needs of our user groups within the available budget." Cr Bourke requested his vote be recorded against the resolutions put before council for the saleyards tender. "I respect the direction of council as mayor, but as an individual councillor, I would have liked us to negotiate with building companies that tendered to identify if there was an opportunity to revise the building scope and find cost savings," he said. "This has been the previous process, but I respect the direction of council which resulted in a different outcome from the original concept. I look forward to receiving the May report and recommendations to be considered to progress this project." Deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch and councillor David Kennedy were apologies, the latter had a conflict of interest as he submitted a tender for the works.

