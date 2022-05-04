news, local-news,

VICTORIAN Liberal leader Matthew Guy has vowed to "fix" Border health woes, saying Albury-Wodonga had a "substandard hospital" due to belligerence. The Opposition leader was speaking after Tuesday's Victorian budget had no money for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital but $500 million for a new Geelong women and children's hospital. Mr Guy said there was a "hospital crisis" on the Border because of poor ties between Victoria's government and its NSW counterpart. "How can 120,000 people have got no money in this budget yet again (and) have a substandard hospital because the state government in Victoria, trying to be belligerent won't release a plan to get that facility fixed," Mr Guy said. "Well I'll fix it, I'll fix it by working with the Commonwealth and the NSW government, whatever political colours they are, because we need results, real solutions not PR and spin." IN OTHER NEWS: Speaking in Wangaratta on Tuesday, Victorian minister Jaclyn Symes cited the master plan, referred to by Mr Guy, as the reason for a lack of progress on a new hospital. "Until that master plan process is completed it's not appropriate for picking projects when there's a process underway to determine what that community wants, what it needs and what it's future needs are," Ms Symes said. Indi MP Helen Haines said the master plan had "been sitting on the Health Minister's desk for months (and) in that time we have been through Code Yellow multiple times and we know our population is increasing and demand growing day by day". "The federal government and now the Victorian government are playing political games with our health and it's not good enough," Dr Haines said. She said the lack of funding in the budget was "unbelievably disappointing" and the government had "let down people on the Border". Ms Symes said she knew of concerns on the Border. "There's services in Albury, there's services in Wodonga, some people advocate for a brand new site, some people advocate for improvements to the two existing sites, if we're going to have a brand new site where would it be?" she said. "These are all issues that are complex and why it's an appropriate process to undertake a master plan process so that all of the views, all the opinions, particularly from the experts, rather than politicians...are feeding into an appropriate process that will determine a pathway for governments to consider future investment...to respond to community needs which undoubtedly exist. "I'm reading regularly, hearing (from) people regularly about the pressures up there."

