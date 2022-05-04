news, court-and-crime,

A Thurgoona teenager whose level of harassment of a young woman is so extreme he has a 10-year restraining order out against him has broken the order again. Liam James Singh "smirked" when the victim's boyfriend drove out of her street and saw the 19-year-old sitting in a work utility. Singh did so again on Tuesday in Albury Local Court after magistrate Sally McLaughlin referred to a previous incident involving him monitoring the victim on social media. IN OTHER NEWS: For that matter, Singh was placed on a court order. His latest offending has put him breach of four orders related to separate charges, including breaches of an apprehended violence order and intimidation. Police told the court Singh had been a serious offender in relation to ongoing harassment of the victim, who had been a fellow student at an Albury secondary school. MORE COURT STORIES Due to the "serious nature" of the initial apprehended violence order, which he had previously breached, the court had made a final ruling for 10 years. Further, the court was told that Singh previously had made threats to kill police, magistrates and others within the local criminal justice system. Ms McLaughlin was told how the boyfriend of the victim, 20, had seen Singh, who worked as a laborer and delivery driver in Thurgoona, "a number of times" in the immediate area surrounding her house. The order prohibits Singh from going within 150 metres of her home. He was charged for doing so on March 9 about 9.30am, which was when the boyfriend saw him in his ute. The man rang his partner, who told her mother who in turn called police. Singh will be sentenced on June 15.

