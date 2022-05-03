sport, local-sport, front page, wagga town plate, geoff duryea

Front Page has been installed as a $4.40-chance to make a triumphant return to racing in the Wagga Town Plate on Thursday. The Geoff Duryea-trained speedster has been off the scene since finishing runner-up at Moonee Valley last September. Some of the gloss was taken off the $200,000 feature after Shelby Sixtysix was a non-acceptor for the $200,000-feature. Shelby Sixtysix was set to provide a major drawcard for the feature sprint after claiming the Group 1 Galaxy over the recent Sydney Autumn carnival. Despite the non-appearance of Shelby Sixtysix, Murrumbidgee Turf Club officials would still be delighted with the final field. The clash between Front Page, Country Championships winner Another One, Irish Songs and Handle The Truth is still a mouth-watering prospect for Riverina racing fans. Adding further intrigue to the race is Handle The Truth (14), Irish Songs (22) and Another One have all drawn wide alleys. Front Page fared the best out of the fancied quartet after drawing barrier six in the field comprising 16-runners plus six emergencies. In a further bonus, Albury Gold Cup winning jockey Tyler Schiller will partner Front Page. ALSO IN SPORT The meeting has been buoyed by capacity fields of 16 runners for both the Town Plate and the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup the following day. The club is anticipating a record crowd could attend the popular two day carnival. It was hoping to attract 15,000 racegoers.

