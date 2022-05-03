news, local-news,

SAFETY barriers will be put along Wodonga's Melrose Drive bridge above the Hume Freeway from later this year. The Victorian budget yesterday included funding for the work promised during the 2019 federal election. However, there is no money for a McKoy Street overpass of the freeway, which was committed to by the Commonwealth in 2019. Both are joint federal-state projects with barriers, to be completed in 2023, designed to deter suicides. "We have listened to the community's concerns around safety on the Melrose Drive Hume Freeway overpass and we are pleased to be delivering important upgrades to reduce the risk of future incidents," government MP Jaclyn Symes said. IN OTHER NEWS: Football umpire Ken Wright has been campaigning for the screens since the death of his wife Carolyn in August 2018. Two North East schools got works cash in the budget. Wodonga's Belvoir Special School has $4.032 million and Benalla P-12 College $14.2 million. Funds will also go to improving the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail and to the office of the Cross Border Commissioner for the next four years. More than $11 million will go towards water infrastructure at Leneva and $31 million will be spent on upgrading the water system for Kiewa-Tangambalanga. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/1896dda7-5fbf-4499-bb44-5a46f9ac8531.jpg/r3_275_5380_3313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg