At just 15-years-of-age, Albury's Jade Crook has already received the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best up-and-coming basketballers in Australia. It's only made her more determined to reach her dreams on court. "I want to go to the Olympics and play for Australia when I'm older, or get as far as I can with basketball," Crook said. The year 10 Albury High School student recently attended the under-17s Australian Women's Sapphires' training camp in Sydney. Crook was one of only three bottom-age athletes invited to attend the program, which was run by Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence. While for the top-agers it determined who would be selected in the team to attend the under-17 FIBA World Cup, for Crook it was a chance to see what it takes to match it with the best as part of the Basketball Australia High Performance Emerging Pathway program. "It was really cool, it was a great opportunity," she said. "I definitely saw the extent of the competition. "It was a very professional environment and it felt good being treated professionally." Crook has had a passion for basketball for as long as she can remember, with her father David a former Bandits' players. The talented teenager has recently been selected to represent NSW country at the National Championships in Perth in July and also plays in the Junior Premier League. Crook's also now following in her father's footsteps after becoming a development player with the Albury Wodonga Bandits, where she is now relishing the opportunity to train alongside her idol and former Opal Lauren Jackson. "It's been very cool," she said. Training up to six times a week means Crook fits in sessions when she can, often getting her practice in before she goes to school. ALSO IN SPORT: She admitted the last two years have been a struggle. "There were a lot of things that were postponed and lots of our tournaments were just completely cancelled," she said. Crook's mum Alison King admitted she's proud of the hard work and dedication her daughter has shown in pursuing her basketball dreams. "I'm very proud, but also really amazed by the community support. It's been amazing," she said. "Albury's got a great development pathway for juniors coming through. "This is an example of opportunities at a higher level. "Having the Bandits here is just that next level as well. "It's just an amazing place."

