Lavington's Adam Flagg has returned to his junior club Northern Jets. The Panthers' premiership forward played his first match with the Farrer league club last weekend after recently being cleared. Flagg was on the recruiting radar of a host of district league clubs over the off-season after word spread that he could be on the move this season. The 28-year-old was also contemplating retirement before being enticed back to his junior club. Flagg spent almost a decade at Lavington Sportsground and booted more than 150 goals for the Panthers. Northern Jets coach Josh Avis said Flagg should prove a big asset at the lower standard. ALSO IN SPORT "Adam's been coming to training, he's really been apart of it and getting around the fellas," Avis told The Daily Advertiser We've been talking to him a while, he's done a staggered month of training for us, he's run the board for us so we're happy to have him playing. "The type of bloke he is and the level of footy he's been involved in, he wanted a good month to get his body right to make sure he wasn't underdone. He's super professional with that team approach, he was like 'I don't want to come in because I'm a name, I want to come in when I'm fit and ready to go and can give 100 per cent.' "He's been really good to deal with from my end. There's a buzz every time he's at training, he definitely has a presence."

