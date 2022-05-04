sport, local-sport,

Amelia Hassett made a name for herself with the Bandits last season in the NBL1 South competition and remains one of the club's young stars to watch in the East. The 18-year-old Wagga born guard helped the women's side to an exciting home win against Manly Warringah last round. "Playing with the Bandits again is really exciting with the new players that have signed," she said. "It's really good to have a sell-out crowd and everyone behind us coming to watch." With the Bandits having now won three of its four East clashes, Hassett admitted it's shaping up to be an exciting season. "I feel like we really can go close, we just have to keep playing our game and I reckon we can take it," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: The young gun has now made the move to the border where her teammates Ai Yamada and Brodie Theodore are now also her housemates. "It was a bit of a transition moving away from mum and dad, but it's still good because they're close," she said. Hassett has also had the opportunity to represent her state on the national stage. "We just came back from nationals last week and it was really fun," she said.

