Wodonga Saints are sweating on the availability of man mountains Brodie A'Vard and Matt Robinson ahead of Saturday's clash with Thurgoona. The Saints were decimated by injury last weekend, missing eight players who are senior regulars. The under-strength Saints proved no match for a resurgent Dederang-Mt Beauty after going down by 89-points. However, coach Zach Pleming rated both A'Vard and Robinson a chance to return this week in a major boost to the Saints securing their second win of the season after accounting for Wahgunyah. A'Vard has been sidelined with a hamstring complaint while Robinson is battling with a hip-flexor injury. ALSO IN SPORT "Brodie is progressing well with his recovery and got the all clear to resume running on Tuesday," Pleming said. "So he will train on Thursday night and then we will assess the situation from there. "Matt injured himself at training after round one but is also close to returning. "Similar to Brodie, he will train on Thursday night and then we will make a decision. "There are quite a few players in the same boat but I expect to get a few back from last week."

