While all eyes have been on Lauren Jackson during her basketball comeback, coach Matt Paps admitted there's plenty of quiet achievers not to be overlooked this season. The Bandits currently have three players in the NBL1 East's top ten player statistics. While Jackson leads the way, she's followed by Japanese guard Ai Yamada at fifth and Brodie Theodore at eighth. "Brodie and Ai are elite level players, they're probably WNBL calibre players," Paps said. "Everyone's starting to step up and find their spots within the offence. ALSO IN SPORT: "With coaches and teams, they wouldn't be flying under the radar, they would be doing their homework and scouting. "If they ignore them, ignore them at your own will, but I don't think the other teams are doing that." The Bandits are gearing up to face Inner West Bulls at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre this weekend for a round five clash.

