community, nsw teachers strike, nsw teachers federation strike, border teachers had enough

"Every student deserves to have their needs met," Anna Brewster of Corowa public school said yesterday during the NSW Teachers Federation strike. Hundreds of border teachers joined the statewide protest after ongoing battles with teacher shortages, unstainable workloads, and inadequate pay. Federation member, Sally Morris, of Albury Public School has been in the education sector for 19 years and said the comparison from when she first started teaching to now was appalling. "When I started my teaching career, it was a totally different job," Ms Morris said. "There was space to get to know your students, plan for them, find out their interests and develop a relationship. "If we wanted to do an excursion, all it would take would be a note home to parents. "Now, our head is so full of all the tasks we have to tick off each day, we don't have relationships with the children. "Half of our teaching time is going to compliance and assessments to prove we are teaching them. "If we want to go on an excursion, I have to do a 20-page risk assessment which deals with the prospect of lightning or terrorist attacks, and I'm not even joking." Some public schools throughout the day remained open. "Every single day, there are classrooms with minimal supervision, yet we are being criticised being here today because we've got students under minimal supervision while we are here on strike," Ms Morris said, "We're here on strike because that is happening every single day." Like, Ms Morris, for union member, Nicole Jory, of Lavington Public, said her "Joy of teaching is disappearing". "When I first started teaching, we got the release we needed," Ms Jory said. "But now we're disappointed that the kids can't have the teachers they need. We are all feeling it, we're all tired, and we're concerned. Eventually, the children start to miss out, and you begin to feel deflated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/474348b9-7ab8-48cd-ab9e-c63bf9655016.jpg/r2_285_5565_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg