news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga childcare worker and babysitter has been found not guilty of three sex offences against a five-year-old girl. Lucas Jacob Garratt faced a judge alone trial in the Wodonga County Court from April 20, and Judge Helen Syme on Wednesday found him not guilty. A suppression order banning publication of the proceedings was lifted, despite his lawyer asking to "let sleeping dogs lie". The court heard the 29-year-old and his family had received death threats over the 2018 allegations following previous court appearances. Garratt had cared for the girl and her siblings at the childcare he worked at and was babysitting her at the family's home in the Wodonga region on August 28 of 2018. It was alleged he entered her room three times and touched, licked and stuck his fingers into her vagina. The girl reported the claims to her parents the following morning, and asked "why did Lucas lick my vagina... it was strange". Her mother filmed the claims and the matter was reported to Wodonga sex offence detectives. He was questioned by investigators, with Judge Syme noting he had told "untruths" to police. "There is no doubt that he lied in the interview," she said. But she said those lies didn't automatically result in a finding of guilt. Garratt had denied touching her underwear at any time and the sexual allegations, and denied any activity that could have been misinterpreted as sexual offending. The court heard DNA had been found on her underpants. Lawyer Russell Hammill said Garratt had been conducting an hygienic procedure on the girl. It was argued the child had been fidgeting and scratching and Garratt was checking for any signs of irritation. Mr Hammill noted Garratt's DNA wasn't found on the girl. Judge Syme noted the case needed to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. Garratt had spent six months in custody after admitting to the allegations, but later changed his plea, leading to the trial. IN OTHER NEWS: Judge Syme found in all probability, Garratt's actions were for hygienic purposes. "She has not lied, she is merely mistaken," he said of the young girl. Judge Syme said open justice was important in lifting the suppression order. She said anyone making threats against Garratt and his family should be charged, if they can be identified. "I can't stop people being stupid on social media," Judge Syme said. "Mr Garratt, you are free to go now." A man in court loudly yelled the matter was "f---en horses---" after the judge left. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/ae4d8469-9f2a-45dd-9952-f071aa3c6e6f.JPG/r814_332_2578_1329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg