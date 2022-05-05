community, Myositis Association Australia, Commercial Club Albury, Senior Australian of the Year, Val Dempsey, Albury-Wodonga Keeping In Touch

Being named 2022 Senior Australian of the Year was "the most astonishing thing for ever" for Val Dempsey. The St John Ambulance volunteer loves being able to promote the organisation's work and advocate for learner drivers to receive first aid training as part of getting their licence. But it was more than 20 years' experience living with a medical condition that brought her to Albury on Wednesday. Mrs Dempsey, 71, travelled from Canberra to attend a luncheon with Albury-Wodonga Keeping In Touch, a myositis support group. Myositis is a collective term for rare autoimmune inflammatory conditions that destroy muscle tissue and lead to progressive weakness. Other symptoms may include pain, fatigue, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath, lung disease, fevers and weight loss. About 18 people joined the Commercial Club event, held during Myositis Awareness Month. Another guest was Myositis Association Australia president Christine Lowe, who came up from Melbourne as she did last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Dempsey, a registered nurse, noticed symptoms when aged in her late 40s and at first thought "wretched arthritis". "I noticed that when I was at work, I couldn't open a syringe packet - I do it every day - couldn't draw up the ampoules, couldn't snap the ampoules," she said. "Just one day I woke up and these things started happening." But it wasn't arthritis - later that year she learned the truth and appreciates her luck in being diagnosed so quickly, given its rarity. For Wodonga's Cecilia McCormick, 69, also a nurse, it took 10 years. "I'd been struggling for a decade, with wondering why I felt so unfit or that I couldn't do certain things," she said. "I was working and had lots of issues trying to work and trying to cope with the syndrome that I had." Ms Lowe said even GPs might not know about myositis. "That poses problems with diagnosis," she said. "The quicker we can be diagnosed the more likely we are to be able to save the muscles we've got." Mrs Dempsey manages myositis with her doctor's help and while she still volunteers, "it doesn't stop me from being exhausted doing volunteering". "You need to be humble and gracious to be able to say thank-you and to accept care when it's offered you," she said. Keeping In Touch convener Marg Doherty said yesterday's luncheon had been a success. "When people have any sort of rare disease, I think it's important that you know you're not alone," she said. The Border myositis support group can be contacted on 0439 772 788. More information about myositis on the Myositis Association Australia website.

