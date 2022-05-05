news, local-news,

Wangaratta's CBD will receive a $3.8 million redevelopment if the Liberal Party is re-elected. Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman announced the funds on Thursday and said the project would focus on the development of key streets, laneways and pathways throughout the CBD. It is the first promise for Indi by the Liberal Party in this year's campaign. "This investment will enhance the safety, connection and amenity of the Wangaratta CBD," Mr Lyman said. "Improving the movement of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists throughout the CBD will encourage more people, more often into the Wangaratta CBD. IN OTHER NEWS: "As we return to normal, post COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, we want to see locals and tourists in the CBD, spending money and growing the local economy. "This redevelopment and activation will increase business confidence to invest in Wangaratta and will encourage more visitors to the region, boosting local businesses and tourism". The project, to be delivered by Wangaratta Council, is valued at $11.75 million and will be completed across six stages. Mr Lyman said this funding would deliver stages one and two, which will start with a redevelopment and activation of Ovens and Ford Streets.

