A HIGH Street shopfront which was Wodonga's library while the Hyphen was being built is to be an early voting station for this month's federal election. The Australian Electoral Commission is leasing the site at 194 High Street as a second prepolling site in Wodonga. It will be open from next Saturday May 14 and for the following Monday to Friday before election day on May 21. For the first week of early voting, which begins on Monday, you will have to go to the Salvation Army Hall in Lawrence Street to lodge a ballot in Wodonga. It will be open from 8am to 8pm next week before operating from 9am to 4pm on Saturday and resuming the following Monday. In Albury, the former wool stores and tax office in Smollett Street, which was used for council prepolling last year, will have the same role for the federal election. Votes will be accepted from 8am to 8pm next week and on Saturday and the week after. The masonic centre in Gulpha Street, North Albury, will be a pre-election day voting station from Saturday May 14 and open from Monday to Friday in the last week of the campaign. Other early voting centres in Farrer include the Oddfellows Hall at Corowa and multi arts centre at Deniliquin which take ballots from Saturday May 14. In Indi, St Patrick's Hall in Wangaratta will be a prepolling hub from this Monday with hours of 8am to 8pm on most days leading into the election as well as Saturday openings. Benalla Town Hall and Porepunkah Public Hall will also operate over the same timeframe, but its will close at 5.30pm on weekdays. In 2019, 40 per cent of votes in Indi were made before election day.

