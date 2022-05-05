sport, australian-rules-football, corey smith, cdhbu, kidney

CDHBU star Corey Smith faces a stint on the sidelines with a kidney injury. Smith copped a heavy knock during the second quarter against Billabong Crows last weekend. The clever small forward courageously played out the match but struggled to walk shortly after the final siren. "I'm getting an ultrasound today (Thursday) to reveal the extent of the damage," Smith said. "It happened during the second quarter and initially I didn't think much of it. "But by the last quarter the pain started going down my leg and I could hardly walk after the game. "I won't play this week and am unsure how many matches I will miss." Last weekend's match will long be remembered for the one-off appearance of Dane Swan for Billabong Crows. Smith said it was a memorable experience to be a part of. "I thought it was a great experience and Swanny certainly pulled a big crowd," he said. "There was a finals-like atmosphere which is something both clubs have rarely experienced in the Hume league. "I was looking at Swanny before the match and I was surprised how big he actually was - he didn't look that big to me watching him on television during his time at Collingwood. "Watching him play on the weekend, you soon realise how smart of a footy brain he has got and I don't think he missed a target all match. "Swanny really took the game on and was obviously the difference in the end." After starting the season with comfortable wins over Henty and Culcairn, CDHBU struggled to beat Murray Magpies before losing to the Crows. Smith didn't sugarcoat the past fortnight and said the Power would have to improve sharply to have any chance of beating Brock-Burrum on Saturday. "I don't think it's any secret that we aren't performing at the minute and need to tweak a few things," he said. "Hopefully the past fortnight is the kick in the guts we need because we were lucky to win against the Magpies. "We have got quite a few new faces this year and I guess we are still experimenting where everyone fits in at the moment. "There are probably a few senior blokes including me who haven't been doing the hard work on the track and you soon get found out. "So we are in a bit of a slump at the minute but we acknowledge that and will certainly be looking for an improved effort on the weekend. "Hopefully losing last weekend was the wake up call that we needed." The Power's attack comprising Smith, Kyle Docherty and Ryan Cannon has particularly struggled after only kicking seven and five goals respectively over the past fortnight. "We have basically had a different midfield each week because of injury," he said. "In my opinion we are going long and direct too much when there is a 25-30m option available. "It seems when we go long and don't take a mark, that the ball is getting rebounded out too easily." Docherty was one of the biggest signings of the off-season and has disappointed with 12 goals in the opening month. "Kyle has slotted in well across half-forward," Smith said. "He is probably our only forward that is performing at the minute. "But when he is playing on quality opponents like Al Austin on the weekend, you have to look for other options. "I rate Austin as the premier defender in the competition and he could still walk into any O&M side." ALSO IN SPORT Smith said this weekend's home clash with Brock-Burrum was a chance for the Power to make a statement. "I'm only hearing it second-hand but I think a few of the Crows players have written us off and have labelled us over-rated," he said. "So there is a fair bit of fire in the belly amongst the playing group to silence the critics. "We have probably only played two 20 minute patches of the sort of football we are capable of so far. "But we feel if we produce our best football, we can match it with anyone in the competition." The Power are hopeful of welcoming back midfielders Andrew Phibbs and Kade Wilson but forward Brendan Morris will miss through injury.

