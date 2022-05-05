news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga home previously targeted in a drive-by shooting has again been shot at, with a bullet flying past a sleeping man. A man in a car outside a Gilbert Street property reported hearing a bullet "whizz" by him during the incident in the early hours of Monday last week. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday heard Cassandra Denniss drove her Holden Cruze to the scene about 4.05am. A man allegedly got out and fired two shots into a green Ford Territory, which contained the sleeping man. Denniss allegedly drove off with the unknown shooter at speed. The court heard the Territory's back window was smashed on impact and a bullet lodged in the rearview mirror. The second bullet wasn't found. The property has been the scene of separate incidents including another drive-by shooting in September 2020 and a car fire. IN OTHER NEWS: The victim in last Monday's incident was reluctant to speak to police, but heard bullets "whizz past his head". Denniss' car was seized at the Wodonga Police Station later that day and her Emerald Avenue home was searched. Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said a traffickable amount of ice was recovered with cannabis and ecstasy, and other evidence linked to the shooting. She gave her phone password. "A review of the phone content after the incident, there did seem to be a bit of bragging in her messages about this incident which is concerning," the detective said. A photo of two boxes of .22 ammunition was allegedly sent about 30 minutes after the incident. Police say Denniss is a constant ice trafficker. The identity of the shooter is unknown, as is the relationship between the gunman, Denniss and the victim. Police opposed her release due to serious nature of the incident and safety concerns, with the gun not found. "The firearms incident is very serious your honour, very serious," Detective Senior Constable Gibson told magistrate Peter Dunn. Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had a serious drug problem. Mr Dunn said while it appeared to be a strong prosecution case, he was concerned her time on remand would exceed the sentence imposed on conviction. He noted the availability of a court treatment program and bailed Denniss to return on June 2. She must live at a home in Barnawartha and report to police three times a week. Denniss asked if her car could be returned to her, which was denied as it is a police exhibit in the case. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

