Five questions with Matt Seiter, Hume league draw and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, matt seiter, five questions, hume league

Q: Culcairn proved ultra competitive last weekend? A: The Lions certainly provided a good, hard physical contest. They had a fair change of personnel over the off-season but are going to be a lot more competitive than most people expected. Q: Peter Cook obviously took over as coach this year. Do you expect him to play much throughout the season? A: 'Cookie' is probably a week to week proposition, depending on who is available. I suspect he will play more in the back-half of the season, depending on how we are travelling. Q: Injuries and COVID are having a big impact each week? A: I think most clubs are in the same boat and make four to five changes every week because of injuries and COVID. So it's hard to be consistent when you have an unsettled line-up every week. Q: You are playing a different role this season and playing predominantly across half-forward? A: I've handed the mantle of the No. 1 ruckman over to Jeremy Luff. I'm happy to admit 'Luffy' is a lot more mobile than me, can jump a lot higher and doesn't lose a one-on-one contest. He ticks a lot of boxes. Q: CDHBU will be desperate to bounce back after losing to Billabong Crows? A: The Power were probably stiff to come up against Swanny last week who proved the difference. It certainly shapes as a danger game for us and the opposition have been well below their best over the past fortnight. ALSO IN SPORT ROUND FIVE SATURDAY, MAY 7 Lockhart v Holbrook RWW Giants v Osborne Culcairn v Henty CDHBU v Brock-Burrum Howlong v Jindera Murray Magpies v Billabong Crows CDHBU v BROCK-BURRUM It's fair to say that both sides are yet to hit their straps this season, particularly CDHBU who have been well below par over the past fortnight. In particular, the Power have been struggling up forward with high-profile recruit Kyle Docherty playing a lone hand in attack. If a further blow, the Power will be missing Corey Smith with injury and it's hard to see them winning without their most dangerous small forward. Verdict: Brock-Burrum by 11 points Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/882a049c-e5f8-489c-a0cb-e62fc4f89150.jpg/r0_352_4734_3027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg