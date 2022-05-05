sport, local-sport,

Raising four young sons keeps Gabby Robinson's days jam-packed, but the Murray Magpie is also finding time for herself this season. After three years away from the game, Robinson has rejoined the Hume League netball competition. "It's a bit of me-time away from the children," Robinson laughed. "It feels good to be back. "I think I had to take a step back to enjoy it again. "I'm really enjoying it, and enjoying the fitness side of things as well." The mum of Fletcher, 8, Isaac, 4, Caleb, 2, and Owen, eight months, admitted her boys keep her on her toes. "It's fun and rewarding, but very busy," she said. "They're all into sports which is really good, we're a very active family. "The two older ones come to netball and game days with me and they get to have a run around." Originally from Kiewa, Robinson (nee Bartel) began in the Tallangatta and District League before joining Albury Tigers in the Ovens and Murray league as a teenager. She took out the league's C-grade hot shot award in 2009, and later joined Lavington. "When I played O and M I was 18. It was good to experience it, but as I get older I just want to have fun," she said. "It's still good to be competitive, but also to have fun and not take it so seriously." ALSO IN SPORT: Robinson found her way to the Hume League where she has now played over 100 games for Murray Magpies. The 30-year-old is no stranger to success, having claimed a B-grade flag with the club back in 2011. She's also a Hume B-grade best and fairest winner and runner-up, and took out the Magpies' club award in her last season in 2018. Robinson is now using her experience to help guide the club's young emerging players. "We have a lot of young ones, so we're trying to work on them because they're going to be the future of our club," she said. "Even in the B-grade, a lot of them come and ask for advice. "Wherever we can we try and help them as best we can." While she's now a member of the Hume League, Robinson still keeps up to date with the Tallangatta and District League. "My brother and sister-in-law still play out there, so when I can I get out there to watch them," she said. Murray Magpies have so far won three of its first four encounters and currently sit in fifth spot in the A-grade competition. Robinson admitted there's a positive vibe. "I do hope that we can finish in the top six so we can make finals again," she said. "I hope to just keep working as a team to be the best that we can be." The Magpies will now take on Billabong Crows. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/7e1d1498-22c0-4388-bf45-19e64180004f.jpg/r0_401_5472_3493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg