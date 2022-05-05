sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga's hopes of springing at least one upset in a vital three-week block have hit a hurdle with boom recruit Alex Smout in danger of not playing again this month in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The GWS Covid top-up player injured his right ankle against Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day, but only discovered the extent of the injury this week following scans back home in Canberra. "I've torn two ligaments," he offered. "They (medical staff) have said it's at least four weeks, out to six, but I'm hoping to see how it comes along and see if I can play next week (against Wangaratta Rovers)." The 27-year-old is a naturally quick healer, but it would still be a remarkable effort to return, given the diagnosis, before the interleague bye on May 28. "Day to day, it's aching, I've never had something like this before, but usually with ankle or foot injuries they don't usually hurt unless you try and push them, but this one's a real thorn in my side," he admitted. Smout was terrific in the opening games against Albury and Wangaratta respectively, racking up 37 disposals on debut. He carried a heavy tag against Raiders and was kept quiet, until he suffered the injury midway through the second quarter. The Bulldogs start a stretch this week which will decide whether they finally break the league's longest current finals drought of 13 years. Wodonga sits in eighth spot with just the one win and three losses, although all bar one of the clubs above them have played five games. Even still, last week's loss to Lavington is one the Bulldogs would have had pencilled in, so it means they will have to win at least one, and maybe two, of the next three to play finals. Wodonga will be outsiders in all games, starting away to Yarrawonga (currently second) on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: The Bulldogs then host Rovers (sixth) after three straight wins and Myrtleford (third) before the break. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

