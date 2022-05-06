Leaders must commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions immediately

comment, opinion,

Having spent many years living, working and playing in the north-east of Victoria I have terrific memories of summer days spent swimming in river pools and going on beautiful bush walks, to glorious winter days on the ski slopes. But these days, our magical seasons are not so predictable. In the past 20 years, our region has experienced six devastating bushfires. Animals, plants, soils and water were damaged as well as economic, emotional and mental health impacts, sometimes with drastic consequences. The economic effects go beyond the immediate loss of a home or business, we're now facing skyrocketing insurance premiums. We also seem to have had more frequent storms with ferocious winds damaging trees and properties - we had a window blown out of a shed this year. And increasingly warmer, drier winters have resulted in lacklustre ski seasons; 2020 was one of the worst ski seasons I can remember with snow levels so low a solid base didn't form outside the ski resort area. So, I wasn't surprised to find out that, according to new data released by the Climate Council, the Indi electorate is eighth most at risk nationally from climate change and extreme weather events, including bushfires, extreme winds and flooding. The digital climate-risk map ranks the top 10 most at-risk electorates based on the percentage of 'high risk' properties across Australia. It found that by 2030, in these top 10 electorates, rising costs of insurance or ineligibility for insurance will make one in seven homeowners unable to insure their properties. That's chilling for our people and our economy. Climate change, driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas is supercharging our atmosphere and leading to more frequent and more intense storms, heavy rains, flooding and bushfires that are wreaking havoc on our communities. We know from our recent extreme and terrifying experiences with bushfire that there are already ramifications for insurance in the region. Going forward, another risk to homes and businesses identified by the climate-risk map is riverine flooding. Floods are currently the costliest extreme weather event in Australia and cause widespread damage to thousands. The recent east coast flooding disaster has so far racked up insurance losses of almost $1.5 billion. This is not a risk we should be willing to take. The good news is that the faster we cut emissions, the more climate damage we can avoid. No developed country in the world has more to gain as the world transforms to a zero-carbon economy than Australia. Australia has the natural resources to become a world leader in renewable energy, as well as in industries such as clean manufacturing, minerals processing and renewable hydrogen. Locally, I know that we are doing our bit. Alpine Shire Council is working together with our community to take action against climate change and build resilience. Late last year, council unanimously declared a climate emergency, and even before that, we committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from our own operations by July 2023. To get there, we've joined 46 other Victorian councils in signing up to the Victorian Energy Collaboration to use our purchasing power to source affordable, clean energy. I'm proud to say that council is now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, reducing its corporate emissions by approximately 60 per cent from the beginning of the 2021-2022 financial year. On top of this, we are upgrading streetlights to LEDs, installing solar and investigating battery storage for council-managed buildings. We will buy our first electric vehicle next financial year and already have mild hybrids in our fleet. We are also budgeting for a plan to work with our entire community to set a net zero emissions target. Personally, my family is on renewable power too, we generate electricity with rooftop solar, have solar hot water and drive an electric car. Our home is designed to use the sun and breezes to warm and cool it. We shop carefully to reduce consumption and waste. A household battery is on the shopping list and we hope to be part of a micro grid to support resilience close to home. But if we want communities to have long-term security and resilience, our leaders must put policies and actions in place to make this happen. To keep communities like mine and yours safe from the climate shocks we know are coming, we need commitment from all of our leaders to deliver on immediate action to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

