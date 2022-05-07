Ernie was Wodonga's father of invention | Then and Now

community,

As told by Ernie Condon in 2003. When they were building the Bethanga Bridge I took timber out to the site. I remember looking up after unloading the timber to watch the men working on the top of the bridge. There was a fellow walking along timber planks away up on the top and when he came to the end of the plank and there was a gap to the next one, he just jumped from one plank to the other. The timber I carted out there was used for scaffolding and on the bridge itself. I remember going out there when the weir was halfway built. The workers had huts in which they lived and I went out with loads of building material. We also sent a lot out with Mylon's bus. The weir had its own electricity supply generated with big boilers, wood red. Ernie's prime interest in life has been steam engines. He made one. I knew how to do it so I did. I made a small one; it wasn't nice looking but it worked well. I achieved! I made a working model steam engine without a pattern just because I knew what to do. You know the generator on a car? Well the one I made would turn one of those because I could charge a battery. I fuelled it with wood. Ernie also built an engine to drive the roller for the laying of the Wodonga bowling greens. A lot of work there was done by voluntary labour - my father was involved with the starting of the bowling club. They had a big roller and got tired of pushing it because it was so big and heavy and hard to move. They didn't know what to do. You couldn't use a horse on it because it would leave hoof marks in the greens. They wanted one that would go by itself. I'd seen one over at the Albury Bowling Greens - a roller that went by itself. So I made this one for Wodonga which was self-propelled. I put an engine into the roller and attached handles on to a frame so the roller could be steered. It was one of my first inventions.

