Ernie was Wodonga's father of invention | Then and Now
As told by Ernie Condon in 2003.
When they were building the Bethanga Bridge I took timber out to the site.
I remember looking up after unloading the timber to watch the men working on the top of the bridge.
There was a fellow walking along timber planks away up on the top and when he came to the end of the plank and there was a gap to the next one, he just jumped from one plank to the other.
The timber I carted out there was used for scaffolding and on the bridge itself.
I remember going out there when the weir was halfway built.
The workers had huts in which they lived and I went out with loads of building material.
We also sent a lot out with Mylon's bus.
The weir had its own electricity supply generated with big boilers, wood red.
I put an engine into the roller and attached handles on to a frame so the roller could be steered.
Ernie's prime interest in life has been steam engines.
He made one.
I knew how to do it so I did. I made a small one; it wasn't nice looking but it worked well.
I achieved! I made a working model steam engine without a pattern just because I knew what to do.
You know the generator on a car? Well the one I made would turn one of those because I could charge a battery.
I fuelled it with wood.
Ernie also built an engine to drive the roller for the laying of the Wodonga bowling greens.
A lot of work there was done by voluntary labour - my father was involved with the starting of the bowling club.
They had a big roller and got tired of pushing it because it was so big and heavy and hard to move. They didn't know what to do.
You couldn't use a horse on it because it would leave hoof marks in the greens.
They wanted one that would go by itself. I'd seen one over at the Albury Bowling Greens - a roller that went by itself.
So I made this one for Wodonga which was self-propelled.
I put an engine into the roller and attached handles on to a frame so the roller could be steered.
It was one of my first inventions.