A Lavington man with a lengthy criminal history for violence and dishonesty-related offences has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in power tools from Albury's Bunnings store. Kristopher Calum Crowther is facing more time in custody over his latest offending and remains in Junee jail bail refused. The 28-year-old previously has been jailed for affray and almost five years ago was arrested in Albury after being found with tools stolen from a Wodonga construction site. IN OTHER NEWS: His latest offending involved ripping-off items valued at just under $3000. When eagle-eyed staff cottoned-on to what Crowther was doing, pulling him aside to ask him what was inside boxes he was using to load-up his haul, he reacted angrily. Police said Crowther "became aggressive" before walking out of Bunnings to the car park and leaving. His total theft from several visits to the store - his ruse involved selecting mainly power tools from the shelves, placing these into an empty light pendant box, sealing the box and then scanning that bar code at the checkout for a small payment - was $2903.58. MORE COURT STORIES Crowther had faced four charges of larceny, but these were replaced by a single count. Director of Public Prosecutions representative Jessica Dawson told magistrate Sally McLaughlin this charge was a "roll-up" of the four withdrawn charges. Ms McLaughlin committed Crowther for sentence before the District Court in Albury, adjourning the matter for a call-over mention at Griffith on June 3. "And I will order a full sentence assessment report," she said. Crowther was arrested almost 12 months ago, on May 31, over his thieving spree. He first entered the store on May 19, 2021, carrying a pendant light box. Crowther walked around the store and chose eight items, mostly power tools, then placed these inside the box. He then paid $22.61 after scanning the light box bar code at the registers, though inside the box were items totaling $974.94. This was repeated on May 24, 28 and 29. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

