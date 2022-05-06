sport, australian-rules-football,

For many footballers, their proudest moment is winning premierships, but Wodonga Raiders' assistant coach Joel Price maintains his finest legacy is helping a host of Indigenous players in his coaching career, including at the Ovens and Murray Football League outfit. Since joining the southern migration to play in the Northern Territory in 2015, Price has helped around 30 footballers from either the Top End or Western Australia. "It's something that I'm very passionate about, obviously they're very talented footballers, but it gives them an opportunity to come down here and learn skills and develop their life, they come from communities that are a lot different to down here," he explained. Dale Cox is from Halls Creek in the east Kimberley region of WA. Halls Creek has a population of around 1500 and is the only sizeable town for 600kms on the Great Northern Freeway. The largely Indigenous population is almost 3000kms from Perth and 1200kms from Darwin. "Joel has given us an opportunity away from home, a new experience," the softly-spoken Cox offered. "It's pretty tough (being so far from home), but you have to make sacrifices sometimes, I'm really enjoying it." Price has been the driving force behind the arrival of four Indigenous players at Raiders, with Tiwi Islander Brendan Kantilla, WA product and now Sydney-based Will Farrer and Alice Springs' Daniel Stafford joining Cox. "He's good to have around the club, having someone who knows about the NT, obviously WA as well, the culture, you get to connect with him," 28-year-old Stafford suggested. All four have shown glimpses of their talent, but Raiders are still winless after four games. However, the club will start strong favourites to end that streak when it hosts bottom outfit North Albury on Saturday. Kantilla returns to the team after playing in the Tiwi Islands Football League finals. "Over my coaching journey the support that Howlong, Henty and now Wodonga Raiders have shown to these boys has been fantastic and I really appreciate it," Price praised. A handful of Price's proteges have reached the elite level with Halls Creek-raised Jy Farrar debuting for the Gold Coast Suns in the final round of 2020, while Ashley Johnson is also from the tiny WA town and is on the verge of debuting for Collingwood. And while any coach loves to see their player reach the highest level, it runs second to their off-field improvement. "I had a William Farrer, not the same Will Farrer here now, when he came down here he had no worklife experience," Price recalled. "He started at the pet food factory in Howlong and then followed me to Henty, where he became a farmhand and a really good one, the farmers all wanted him, so he went from no work experience to building fences, driving tractors, rounding up sheep. ALSO IN SPORT "He's now over in Broome with a partner, a family and a full-time job, so with the life experience over here, being part of a community, it's helped set him up for the really good life he's living."

