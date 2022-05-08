news, local-news,

A founding member of the group which helped swing Indi from a Liberal Party seat to independent hopes to educate more voters about the Senate during her first election campaign. Susan Benedyka, a founding member of Voices for Indi, resides at Byawatha, near Wangaratta and is one of three North East candidates vying for six available Victorian Senate places at this month's federal election. Historically, the first five Senators elected have been two Coalition, two Labor and one Greens. IN OTHER NEWS: Bridget McKenzie has the Coalition's second position, while Wangaratta's Greg Mirabella is the third and will be in a contest with the smaller parties and independents, including Ms Benedyka. "You have two votes at this election. Voting for an independent in the Lower House only is a job-half done," Ms Benedyka said. "The Senate and senators are largely invisible during election campaigns, yet this is where final decisions are made on the laws of the nation."

