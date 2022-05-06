news, local-news,

FEDERAL MP Sussan Ley says Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has "put up the middle finger" to concerns from Albury-Wodonga about a new hospital. Speaking to the media in Albury at the launch of her election campaign on Friday, the member for Farrer spoke of her disappointment at the response to her Freedom of Information application seeking the master plan for a new Border hospital. When Mr Andrews was asked about the FOI in Wangaratta last month, he said its release would be decided independently and criticised Ms Ley's federal government for not funding health properly after giving no commitment for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. Ms Ley said Mr Andrews disregarded her request and in turn snubbed the Border. "Premier Daniel Andrews has basically ignored it, in fact he's done worse, he's put up the middle finger to genuine requests from the Albury-Wodonga community about their health services and their hospital and it is utterly disgraceful," Ms Ley said. The former federal Coalition health minister also accused the Labor state government of playing "silly games" with the plan which she says the Commonwealth needs to assess how it may contribute to a new hospital. "The Victorian government has suddenly turned a final master plan into a draft master plan, as the perfect excuse for not releasing any master plan," Ms Ley said. The Border Mail sought a reply from Mr Andrews whose office referred the issue to Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley's staff. In a statement Mr Foley, whose department has the master plan, did not address Ms Ley's claims, instead going on a political attack. "The Liberals' track record when it comes to health is clear - they can't be trusted to deliver a stethoscope let alone a hospital," Mr Foley said. "They refuse to say how much the hospital will cost, who will pay for it and where it will be built." Ms Ley said she hoped to attend a rally on Wodonga's Gateway Island tomorrow week which will call for a new hospital to be built and have patients speak of their experiences. She said health, mobile phone towers and the Murray-Darling Basin Plan were the three biggest issues raised with her as part of the federal election campaign. The Environment Minister's bid to win for an eighth time was launched by NSW senator Jim Molan before the Liberal faithful at her campaign office in the Globe building facing Dean Street. "You know that we have here in Farrer an MP who is supported so strongly by the Prime Minister," Senator Molan said of Ms Ley who was endorsed by Scott Morrison without a branch preselection process. Ms Ley said she was talking regularly to Mr Morrison and her message to him was "we won't be leaving anything on the field and no-one will, by the way, across Australia ... we're into the second half of the grand final and we haven't got to the finish line". Deniliquin Nationals senator Perin Davey, Albury MP Justin Clancy, Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman, Albury councillor Alice Glachan and Greater Hume councillor Heather Wilton also were among the approximate attendance of 50. "Whether it's someone bringing up a local government issue, a state government issue or a federal government issue Sussan doesn't fob them off, she doesn't point the finger, she seeks for solutions and she works really hard," Senator Davey said.

