Chill out with some good angling times ahead

G'day fishos. Looks like winter's knocking on the door hard and those decent frosts aren't too far away. On the positive side, that means trout trolling everywhere is about to improve out of sight. Looming major events, the Murray crays open season and the comp a lot of trout fishos just can't stay away from, The Dart cup, are only four weeks away. Yes, the June long weekend is just around the corner. Dartmouth (93.5 per cent): is warming up for the comp nicely. There are a few smaller fish among the ones being caught, but there are enough decent ones about to keep visitors very happy. Matt Mildren shot up for a look around last Sunday and caught more than enough to keep it interesting. Matt was saying water temps (surface) were around 16 to 17 degrees and the thermocline was at 20 metres, with a few fish sitting at around 15 to 20 metres. He picked up a few fish, five browns and two rainbows, dropped four others and had quite a few more hits that stole his scrubbies off the hook behind his fenders/cowbells. Not all fish were taken off the fenders though, with a few taking Tassies trolled either on top, or with just a couple of colours of lead line out to get them down a tad. They're at a variety of depths at the minute, which isn't unusual for this time of year I suppose. Streams: have seen quite a few spawners moving about, and every time we get rain from here until the close of the season in a few weeks, will just make those trout even more active. Quite a few fishos are already having success using the glow bug/nymph technique, on a fly and spin sticks. In saying that though, there's also plenty still being spun up on small minnow-style lures, spinners, soft plastics and drifting baits. Streams right throughout the region are fishing well, although the Eucumbene and Thredbo rivers will again be the destination for those chasing those monster spawners. Another flush is scheduled for the Mitta below Dartmouth on Monday too. These pulses of water are sent down to help with water quality and the river's ecosystem. Flows will increase from 650 ML/day to 2190 ML/day between 6am and 7pm Monday, then slowly decrease from Wednesday until things are back to normal by Friday. Hume Dam (87 per cent): As mentioned over the past week or two Hume's got a little patchy, but we're still getting heaps of good reports of good bags of reddies on bait or blades, vibes and plastics. Reports are from all over the lake, you've just gotta find that school of decent fish that is feeding. There are still a few yellas and cod showing up but haven't heard of a trout as yet; won't be too long though I suspect. Murray Below Hume Dam: is very low but fishing well. The water's quite clear, with trout, reddies, yellas and cod all having a crack, but it's difficult getting up and down the river. With the water low and a lot of insect activity about, the trout have been quite active from directly below the wall right through to Albury, giving fly fishos plenty of areas and opportunities to fish. It's the same with the natives, but you nearly need to be drifting downstream and getting picked up at another point because you'll be dragging your boat over quite a few shallow spots back upstream otherwise. Mulwala: has been dropping slowly this past week and will continue to do so for around another two months, until its about five metres below its normal operating level. It's been fishing well anyway, but past experience tells us the fishing can be exceptional as the lake falls so it could be well worth a visit. Blowering (96.8 per cent): has started to pick up from a cod fisho point of view, with a few reports trickling through about big green fish being caught. While there's a few getting picked up from the bank, it's reports of some solid fish being caught on lures that's got those super keen cod fishos pumping and grabbing for their swimbait rods. The weather's chilling down and there's been a few reports of the odd metery floating about, enough to get the blood pumping for any cod fisho. There's also some decent reddies around too, so it's a win, win situation. Euc (46.69 per cent) and Jindabyne (96.99 per cent): both producing a few solid fish but there's a few small ones among them up that way too. Talbingo: had been as green as grass for quite a while with a good dose of blue-green algae really hanging in there, causing most fishos to stay well clear. Things have changed dramatically though, with the water back to its normal pristine self again and the trout well and truly on the chew. Just another destination to put on the "to do" list.

