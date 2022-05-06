sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga is adopting a positive approach as it looks to rebound from the biggest three-quarter time comeback in the last 20 years in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The O and M's unofficial historian Neil Barter has uncovered the Pigeons' loss to Wangaratta Rovers is the largest fightback since 2002. Rovers roared home from 38 points down, smashing the previous mark of 28 points. Ironically, Rovers-Yarrawonga featured in round 18, 2019, with the former also winning that one. "Definitely we're adopting a glass half full attitude," Pigeons' defender Logan Morey revealed. "We know what we did wrong, there's going to be moments where momentum shifts and there will be times when our opposition has momentum and it's about being able to stem how long they have it for, we didn't handle that pressure very well." IN LIFESTYLE NEWS: The Pigeons have named exciting VFL-listed teenager Will Sexton (Box Hill) for Saturday's home game against a desperate Wodonga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/1a71d084-fd32-467e-9921-8e481cad55c8.jpg/r0_206_4056_2498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg