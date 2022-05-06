sport, australian-rules-football,

Macauley Armstrong is the latest young player to catch the eye at Osborne. Having played five senior games last season, he's been ever-present for the Tigers so far in 2022 and coach Joel Mackie likes what he's seeing. The main challenge for Armstrong is to maintain a high work-rate each week but on the evidence of his performance against Howlong in round four, he's got all the tools required to fit into the Osborne way. "Macaulay Armstrong had a standout game on the weekend," Mackie said. "He's a really good young kid who's got some great potential and he's starting to work to his strengths now. "He's a small, quick player, he's got great skills and I think it's more of a work-rate thing for Macauley. "He's a good runner when he wants to be, so once he got going and got on the end of a few footies and a few handball-receives and got his work-rate up, he got involved in the game a lot more. "That was the issue with a few of them, having that confidence to get involved and try to get their hands on the footy. "We're trying to give them that confidence and back them in. They're going to make mistakes but you've got to own that and move on. "We're pushing them to take the game on as much as they can and come out of their shell and once Macauley did that, he looked such a good player. "He belongs at that level and once he got going on the weekend, he had a real breakout. There's a few others who are still finding their way a little bit but they'll get there eventually." Osborne is undefeated after four rounds but there's plenty to work on. "We've had a few changes the last few weeks, blokes out with COVID and a few injuries, so we haven't settled the team yet," Mackie said. ALSO IN SPORT "There's a few young fellas still finding their feet and the last two weeks have been challenging. "Jindera was tough for us, they really came to play and they stuck it right to us for most of the game, it was only late that we got a buffer. "Howlong was really good for more than a half too. "We're getting there slowly, it's a work in progress." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/77d6b8d0-785b-487e-9db8-cfdd72dff3a6.JPG/r154_587_2533_1931_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg