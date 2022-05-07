Strange smell in the neighbourhood? Police warn of cannabis houses
Border residents have been given tips by police to help identify if any nearby houses are being used for growing cannabis.
Murray River Police District has urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
"Police are appealing to the community to assist in the early identification of cannabis houses, and have revealed a number of tell-tale indicators that the new neighbours in the area are in fact operating a cannabis house," police said.
Among the signs to watch out for are:
- strange odours emanating from the property
- diverted electricity
- chemical containers and waste
- blacked out windows
- hoses and pipes in strange places
- blinds down, with extremely bright indoor lighting radiating through gaps
- vehicles arriving at odd hours
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.