Strange smell in the neighbourhood? Police warn of cannabis houses

news, court-and-crime, Cannabis houses, Police, Crime, Murray River Police District, Albury-Wodonga

Border residents have been given tips by police to help identify if any nearby houses are being used for growing cannabis. Murray River Police District has urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. "Police are appealing to the community to assist in the early identification of cannabis houses, and have revealed a number of tell-tale indicators that the new neighbours in the area are in fact operating a cannabis house," police said. Among the signs to watch out for are: A 2020 police raid in Gerogery seized more than 100 cannabis plants. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2bc4c552-5dc6-45a8-9514-4ed6e3b8e6c8.jpg/r0_92_1218_780_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg