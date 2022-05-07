news, local-news,

POLICE have not received a complaint about tampering with a Liberal Party sign at Violet Town which has been tied to a heart attack. However, the Wangaratta Council did act this week and seized posters supporting Independent Helen Haines after concerns were raised they were on a car parked in Warby Street. Tom Maher, a supporter of Liberal contender for Indi Ross Lyman, is in hospital in Melbourne after noticing a group at his property near the Southern Aurora train memorial on the edge of Violet Town on April 26. "When he was driving past he saw someone removing the sign, so he and his wife have got out and gone up and confronted the gentleman and in the process of doing that he seemed to have a heart attack," Mr Lyman said. IN OTHER NEWS: He alleged the man left but another member of the group assisted with CPR after a plea for help from Mr Maher's wife. Asked if he knew if the group had any political affiliation, Mr Lyman said "no, not at all". Euroa police said they were aware of the matter but no complaint had been made and that was required to initiate an investigation and to determine if a crime had been committed. Mr Lyman this week posted a photo on Facebook of Mr Maher sitting up in hospital with an apron, cap and stubbie holder bearing Liberal colours. Meanwhile, a Wangaratta Council representative said a citizen had raised concerns about Haines campaign signs on the car and in response they "were removed from the vehicle as they were not compliant with local laws covering political signage on council land". The spokeswoman said Dr Haines had been contacted as "ultimately political candidates are responsible for non-compliant election signs erected" for them but she said a fine would not be imposed on the car owner. The owner, who declined to be identified, said the posters had been on the front and rear of the Ford for the past two months before they were seized on Tuesday. Dr Haines declined to comment on the matter and Mr Lyman said he was unaware of it.

