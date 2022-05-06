sport, local-sport,

Albury Thunder's current team will look to the club's greatest era to kick-start its season at home in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday. The Thunder has suffered successive losses, although in fairness it's played Tumut and Young, which is the league's equivalent of tackling runaway NRL leaders Penrith and Melbourne. Opponents Southcity was the Border outfit's greatest rival a decade ago and the Thunder will celebrate its maiden Group Nine title against the Bulls in 2012. "It's massive, it's a big part of history that we had kicking off with the three premierships, it will be great to get the boys back together and hopefully we can breed that success into the boys we've got now," current assistant coach and the only player remaining from that star-studded team Jon Huggett offered. Huggett is like all coaches and hoping even a short time with former superstars can rub off on the modern day players, but it's unfair to compare the Thunder outfit which won three straight premierships with virtually any other Group Nine team of the past 25 years. Fullback Ben Jeffery, five-eighth Willie Heta and lock Lou Goodwin will be automatic selections in a Thunder Team of the Century in 2092, while premiership coach Josh Cale and fellow prop Mitch Davis would also be certainties. "Playing outside of Willie Heta was something else, I learnt all of my football knowledge off him, how to read the game, read the players, it's a lot easier to pick which holes to run into when you know what you're looking at, rather than running a straight line and hoping for the best," Huggett revealed. The tough back-rower's hopes of playing on the special occasion will depend on receiving a medical clearance after he was concussed against Young. But the Thunder can't rely on sentimentality as Southcity is also coming off a loss to rivals Wagga Kangaroos. "Southcity has had a stronghold on the competition for more than 10 years, I don't think they've dropped out of the top three in that time and they certainly haven't missed finals." IN OTHER NEWS: The clash between the Bulls and Thunder's Sam Collins should be a beauty.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/76d99a6c-9153-4f2d-b69e-4fe54c089a0b.jpg/r0_330_6720_4127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg