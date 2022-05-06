sport, australian-rules-football,

Chris Dube has been appointed region manager for AFL North East Border. Dube enters the top job with more than a decade of management experience, having held senior positions in operations, human resources, risk and business development in both the private and public sectors. "Chris was selected from an impressive field of candidates with his business and people skills complementing his local involvement and knowledge of the football environment in the Region making him the standout candidate," AFLNEB chairperson John Byrne said. "The Region Manager is a senior position in country football and Chris displays the knowledge and leadership qualities expected of the role and which will be required to progress the game after two difficult years." Dube has been actively involved with football as a club volunteer and board member. N OTHER NEWS: He will start on Monday, May 16. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

