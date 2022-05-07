community, country womens association, 70-year anniversery

A wealth of memories were shared at the Barnawartha Memorial Hall yesterday as members of the Country's Women Association celebrated 70 years in the town. Around 80 women and children gathered for the community event, which was followed - of course - by tea, scones and a raffle. Members reflected on the many decades of service and friendships formed within the small town. Treasurer Barbara Ireland has been a part of the Barnawartha branch for over 12 months; as a newcomer to the area, she said the support from the women had been "lovely". "Our ethos from the beginning is to support women and women's matters," she said. Affiliated with the Associated Country Women of the World, the committee members give back regularly to the community, helping women and their children in need. After juggling floods, fires and the recent pandemic, they were only too happy to get back together, join in with some crafts and talk over a cup of tea. The first meeting was held on May 6, 1952, with 43 foundation members, two of whom joined in with the celebrations at the event yesterday. Nell Welsh, has devoted her life to the branch and said she's thankful for the love and support. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm so proud to be a branch member," Mrs Welsh said. "It's been an extremely special place, a fine association; I want to thank all members for doing an amazing and miraculous job." Daisy Prichard, who is a fellow founding member and first cousin to Mrs Welsh, said her earliest memory of the CWA was strutting to fashion parades. "My mother said it would be good for me to get involved in the club and be social. I was a teenager at the time," Mrs Prichard said. "I loved fashion and dressing in beautiful gowns and wedding dresses." The Country Women's Association of Victoria has been using its talents throughout the years to knit for the women and children at the Border's cancer centre. President June Fisher said being involved in fundraisers was another way of enjoying the company of other members. "We at Barnawartha do what we can when asked to help with a particular cause," Mrs Fisher said. "We are a happy group of women and enjoy one another's company." Chiltern's Maree Terrill has been a member for over 50 years. "The club closed down in my town, so I decided to give Barnawartha ago," Mrs Terrill said. "I walked in and I couldn't let the ship sink; when I got home, my family said, 'So did you retire,' and I said 'nope, still here'."

