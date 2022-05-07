news, local-news,

A TEENAGER reported missing on Friday evening by police has been found safe and well. Police had appealed for public help in finding Dallas Luck, 17, who had been seen since Tuesday. However, on Saturday morning they issued a media release stating that "following inquiries, the teen was located in North Albury by police, about 12.15am" in good condition. He was last seen at a Henty property and was believed to be travelling between the Albury and Wagga areas.

