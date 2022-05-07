sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury has just stunned the Ovens and Murray Football League, scoring its first win in three years. Written off by many as wooden spoon certainties, the Hoppers scored a confidence-boosting 10.5 (65) to 5.12 (42) win over the winless Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. "It's a credit to the boys, over the last month we came up against some pretty good sides, the boys have always showed effort and they really earnt this win," emotional coach Luke Norman said. Norman's son Carter kicked four goals, while defender Sam Azzi was sensational in one of the club's best wins of the last decade. It comes just 24 hours after the club signed North product and former St Kilda player Doulton Langlands. He's expected to debut in the coming weeks.

