Howlong held on to beat Jindera by eight points in another Hume league thriller on Saturday. Early indications pointed to the Bulldogs being the competition's most improved side although this result suggests David Miles' side may have other ideas. Howlong, having started the season with back-to-back wins, came within a kick of toppling Holbrook before pushing Osborne for much of their round four clash. They booted five goals in a dominant second quarter on Saturday before Jindera responded to trail by just one point at the final break. However, the Spiders prevailed by 8.10 (58) to 7.8 (50) with Clint Brunnenmeyer kicking three goals. ALSO IN SPORT There was an even closer finish at Culcairn, where Henty scored a three-point win over their fierce rivals. Osborne won by 33 points away to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla and Holbrook overpowered Lockhart by 94 points, while Billabong Crows beat Murray Magpies at Urana Road Oval.

